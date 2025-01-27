Update on WWE star's return 121 days after injury - Report

Injuries are not uncommon in the world of pro wrestling, and as of this writing, WWE has a few stars on the shelf. Recently, though, there has been an update on one superstar's return, 121 days after his injury.

The superstar in question is Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon made the move to the main roster last year, joining RAW just weeks after WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in September that forced him out of action.

Dragunov suffered a torn ACL at a Live Event, where he faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The company announced his injury the next day and suggested that he could be out for six to nine months.

Now though, according to Fightful Select, he has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in workout gear throughout the week. But, the purpose of his appearance at the PC, be it training or to be evaluated, is unknown.

With the Royal Rumble 2025 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 31-year-old star. Perhaps he will make his in-ring return at the event. Regardless, whenever he does make his return, he will hopefully be in top-notch condition.

Ilja Dragunov's last appearance on WWE TV was a Fatal Four-Way match

Prior to his injury, Ilja Dragunov was one of the hottest talents on the main roster. His explosive style of wrestling enamored many in the WWE Universe, and as such saw him go toe-to-toe with the big boys almost every Monday. In fact, he was in the Intercontinental Championship picture before his unfortunate injury.

Dragunov's last appearance on TV saw him participate in a Fatal Four-Way match. Having progressed to the final of the IC Title #1 Contendership tournament, Dragunov was on the precipice of earning a championship match. He squared off with the likes of Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, and Pete Dunne in the final, but ultimately fell short.

Main Event Jey Uso came out on top, but Dragunov put in a great effort. Upon his return, he should find himself back in the same picture, especially considering he has some unfinished business with the reigning champion, Bron Breakker.

