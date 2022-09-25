Update on WWE status of Veer Mahaan

There has been an apparent update on the WWE status of RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan.

Mahaan made his main roster debut in May 2021, but found only limited success. After being repackaged, he re-debuted following months of vignettes in April this year, initially feuding with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. In the feud, Veer would dominate the father-son tandem with a number of vicious attacks.

Veer has been absent from RAW's broadcasts for a while now, leading many to question his current status with WWE. Now, an NXT Live Event appears to have given them their answer, as Mahaan was present for the card in Citrus Springs, Florida.

At the show, Veer teamed with former partner Sanga to reform their NXT tag team known as Indus Sher. Per the Wrestling Observer, the pair faced Chase University in a tag team match.

During their initial run, Indus Sher were managed by former NXT personality Malcolm Bivens. Bivens is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he's known as Stokely Hathaway.

When was Veer Mahaan's last WWE RAW match?

Prior to the NXT event in Citrus Springs, Veer Mahaan was last in the ring on August 15th.

During that night's edition of Monday Night RAW, the former baseball player put in a dominant display against an enhancement talent. He defeated a competitor called Beaux Keller by submission, and hasn't been seen on the red brand since.

It is currently unknown whether or not Indus Sher will reform on NXT TV, or if the pairing will be permanent. However, Veer's appearance in an NXT ring is enough to indicate that a move to the developmental brand is likely.

What do you think of Veer Mahaan's NXT appearance? Will he make a permanent move back to developmental? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

