Update on WWE-TNA deal; Major implications reported for AEW

A recent report has provided a major update on WWE's multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling. This deal might have major implications for AEW in the international market.

For most of 2024, several TNA stars, including Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, and Zachary Wentz, appeared on NXT because of the two companies' partnership. However, the promotions recently announced a new multi-year collaboration on crossover opportunities within their respective shows. Several NXT stars have recently made history by appearing on TNA Wrestling's programming and have even defended their titles.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, one of the main priorities of this deal was to help TNA expand its product in the international television market, where WWE used to air its programming before shifting to Netflix. This strategy might block the Stamford-based promotion's rival company, AEW, from expanding its television programming outside the United States.

The report also noted that some people believe World Wrestling Entertainment might eventually own TNA Wrestling, while others think the partnership could be a disaster for TNA.

Triple H sent a message after WWE's huge partnership announcement with TNA

After World Wrestling Entertainment announced its massive multi-year partnership with TNA, the Stamford-based promotion's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Game wrote that it was massive news for the two companies and wrestling fans around the world.

The King of Kings also mentioned that the partnership would help the two companies to prepare for the future.

"Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA Wrestling have planned for the future of their partnership.

