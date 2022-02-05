Update on Xavier Woods' in-ring return - Reports

New Day member and current King of the Ring, Xavier Woods, could soon be back in the ring, according to new reports.

Woods suffered an injury in a tag team Street Fight against The Usos on the January 7th edition of SmackDown on Fox and has not competed on WWE TV since. It was also highlighted at the time by Woods himself that he would need four to six weeks to recover from the injury.

However, it has now been noted by Fightful Select that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has been removed from WWE's internal inactive list, meaning he could be poised for an in-ring return in the near future.

With Kofi Kingston and Big E already reuniting on the blue brand in recent weeks, it may not be long before we see The New Day back together on Friday nights.

While it had been reported that Woods was due to return to touring with the last edition of SmackDown, it was suggested that he was not backstage at the event.

Xavier Woods accomplished his lifelong dream by becoming the 2021 King of the Ring

With both of his New Day stablemates capturing the WWE Championship on a single occasion, the company compensated the group's third man with a victory in the King of the Ring tournament.

To much fanfare, Woods would reach the finals and defeated former Universal Champion, Finn Balor, to claim the crown.

The New Day member had stated multiple times that it was his childhood dream to claim the crown one day.

Xavier Woods joins the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Owen Hart, Edge, William Regal, Brock Lesnar, Sheamus, and most recent King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin as victors of the tournament.

When will we see Woods return to the ring? Are you excited for a potential New Day reunion on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

