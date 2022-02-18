Updates on WWE returns of Asuka and Bayley - Reports

Fans have come across reports regarding the return of WWE Superstars Asuka and Bayley.

Both superstars have not been seen on WWE television since the middle of 2021, with both former Women's Champions suffering from severe injuries.

However, according to PWInsider, it has been reported that the return of two of WWE's biggest stars may be sooner rather than later. Firstly, Asuka, who suffered from a shoulder injury, is possibly going to return at the end of the month, although there is no exact date for when the former NXT Women's Champion will make her return.

With regards to Bayley, there is a bit more clarity when it comes to her comeback, with the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffering an ACL tear last year, and her return is expected to take place at the end of March.

Cardarius Johnson @CJExtreme98 If Asuka and Bayley end up teaming together as open challengers for Carmella’s Queen Zelina’s tag titles, I’d be ok with that. If Asuka and Bayley end up teaming together as open challengers for Carmella’s Queen Zelina’s tag titles, I’d be ok with that. https://t.co/ofm6gKibja

With WrestleMania season in full swing, fans have been speculating how The Empress of Tomorrow and The Role Model will make their WWE returns.

As reports suggest their comebacks may be imminent, how and when would you like to see both superstars return?

Bayley trolled fans after not returning in this year's Royal Rumble match

While this year's Royal Rumble took place, rumors were rampant as to who may return to WWE's marquee battle royale.

Due to the timeline of her recovery, many predicted that Bayley would make a triumphant return to the Rumble match itself.

However, during the event, the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion tweeted out her whereabouts during the show at the exact moment when Ronda Rousey eliminated Charlotte to win the match.

Since her change of attitude in 2019, the superstar, who was known for her hugs and smiles, is now long gone, replaced by a performer who only cares about herself.

With her return rumored to take place within the coming months, what version of Bayley can fans expect to see when she steps between the WWE ropes once again?

