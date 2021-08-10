USA Network concerned with WWE's recent decisions - Reports

USA Network higher-ups are allegedly disappointed with WWE's recent decisions, most notably the release of 12 NXT stars.

Wrestling insider Andrew Zarian took to social media to reveal that the several recent releases are being viewed as negative by representatives from the home of WWE's Monday Night RAW and NXT, USA Network.

Perception means everything especially when you are working with partners who are not pro wrestling fans and don't have deep knowledge of the talent.



In reality are the changes coming to NXT a bad thing? Time till tell. 2/2 https://t.co/hNxa3qxZG1 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 9, 2021

"Hearing a lot of chatter from USA Network higher-ranked reps regarding the releases from NXT," Andrew Zarian said.

Zarian claimed one source stated: "Personally, I'm disappointed with how this is going."

He added that the perception from many is that these upcoming changes will be negative.

WWE has already moved NXT from Wednesdays to Tuesdays after a brief 'Wednesday Night War' with AEW. The head-to-head competition saw AEW come out on top almost 100% of the time.

Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed and several other NXT stars were recently released by WWE

WWE made another set of releases this past Friday when a dozen wrestlers from the black and gold brand were given their marching orders.

Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, Desmond Troy, Jake Atlas, Kona Reeves, Leon Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, Tyler Rush, Zechariah Smith and referee Stephon Smith were the latest names to receive the dreaded call.

These releases were a shock to the WWE Universe as many of the released names were positioned well within the company.

Reed was a former NXT North American Champion who seemed set for the main roster, while Ruff was also a former NA Champion. Tyler Rust had just debuted as part of the much-hyped Diamond Mine and Mercedes Martinez was considered one of the biggest female talents on the roster.

It's no wonder, then, that USA Network are concerned about these releases

Do you think WWE is making the right decision by releasing all this talent? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Alex Turk