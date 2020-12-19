USA Network reportedly 'furious' with RAW ratings; want WWE to have 'adult content'

The latest episode of RAW drew the lowest viewership and ratings in WWE history. Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.527 million viewers on the USA Network, a 12% drop from last week's figure of 1.737 million.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT has revealed that the USA Network officials are reportedly furious with the all-time low numbers for the most recent RAW.

A source from WWE told Alex McCarthy that USA Network is very unhappy with the numbers. The source added that the Network officials want WWE to have more adult content. To clarify, not 'sexy adult' but 'dark and violent' content.

The source had the following to say:

"USA Network are furious. They want more adult content. Not sexy adult, but dark and violent adult."

The fans have yearned to see shades of the Attitude Era, which had many risque angles, but it was noted that Vince McMahon would not lean towards the former style of programming.

It was also revealed that WWE is hoping that Royal Rumble serves as a 'big reset' for the company.

WWE could make a few big changes to Monday Night RAW

USA Network is expected to get $462 million in revenue from WWE in 2021. The reactions to the dismal RAW figures have been negative across the board, and such a situation could lead to drastic steps.

Dave Meltzer had reported that the record-low figures was as a wake-up call for the WWE management. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co additionally said that Vince McMahon plans on 'shaking things up' on the RAW after TLC.

WWE is about to enter its most crucial phase, which is the road to WrestleMania, and it will all begin with the build for Royal Rumble.

WWE introduced the RETRIBUTION and RAW Underground angles to boost the ratings not too long ago. However, the outcomes of the aforementioned decisions are all there to be seen.

USA Network has several reasons to be unsatisfied as FOX Sports continues to draw a solid average for SmackDown, which features Roman Reigns as the face of the brand.

Vince McMahon and the creative team of RAW have a lot of work to do if they wish to improve the dwindling ratings.