WWE fired Velveteen Dream after top Superstar complained about a backstage incident - Reports 

WWE released Velveteen Dream on May 20th, and the former NXT Superstar has since posted a lengthy statement addressing his WWE departure.

Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., said that his WWE career was stalled due to the accusations leveled against him last year during the #SpeakingOut movement.

Dave Meltzer, however, reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE actually released Velveteen Dream after a recent backstage incident. A top WWE Superstar, whose name was not disclosed, reportedly alerted WWE officials about the incident.

Here's an excerpt from Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter report:

"We were told the firing didn't have to do with those charges or anything that had been made public, but for a different incident that one of the top stars in the company alerted management to. However, Clark blamed the screen shots from April as the reason his push ended (which in a roundabout way may have been true) and for his being fired (which came many months after his push ended)," Meltzer wrote.

Velveteen Dream had multiple backstage problems in the WWE

As noted earlier, Velveteen Dream issued a statement in which he noted down all the details of his dwindling WWE career. The 25-year-old superstar blamed the screenshots for the end of his push and eventual WWE dismissal.

Many fans and pundits once tipped Velveteen Dream to be a future megastar as he had the charisma to draw significant crowd reactions. However, Velveteen Dream had a questionable backstage reputation as reports suggested that he rubbed many people wrongly behind the scenes.

A longtime WWE artist even called Velveteen Dream the most unprofessional person in the wrestling business, and it provided some clarity on what went wrong with Velveteen Dream's WWE stint.

Without saying anything further: He was the single most unprofessional person I’ve encountered in this business. I hope this is the wake up call he needs to start doing the emotional work to become a better person. All told. — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) May 20, 2021

Meltzer added that WWE probably owns 'key parts' of the Velveteen Dream character, but will the talented yet controversial superstar choose to embark on a fresh start in wrestling? Only time will tell.

