Velveteen Dream might 'never' return to WWE - Reports

According to new reports, Velveteen Dream's chances of returning to WWE have diminished significantly.

WWE is one of the largest and oldest companies in sports entertainment. In 2012, the company created its own developmental brand to create the stars of tomorrow called NXT. Velveteen Dream was one of the hottest prospects on the black and gold brand where he won the NXT North American Championship.

However, the young superstar was released from the company in 2021. Since then, Dream hasn't wrestled for any major promotions. He had recently started a campaign to get himself rehired by the company. Unfortunately, those plans failed as Dream was arrested in the month of August.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer noted how Dream's name was brought up in the company, but following his recent arrests, the company might not re-hire him. Here's what Meltzer said about Dream:

“If there was a chance of Patrick Clark returning to WWE, it’s probably decreased greatly now. Clark was the one person that one of the top people in the company told me outright would never be back, but his name surfaced this past week from those in the company.” [H/T - ITR]

It will be interesting to see how the young superstar's career shapes out without returning to the company.

Why did WWE release Velveteen Dream in 2021?

In 2017, Velveteen Dream was one of the hottest and youngest rising prospects in the black and gold brand. The superstar put himself on the map when he began his feud with Aleister Black. After a stellar performance, fans began to rally behind the rising superstar.

In 2019, Dream won at Worlds Collide and decided to face Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship and won. He went on to become the longest reigning North American Champion in the company's history. He later feuded with The Undisputed Era after losing his title to Roderick Strong.

In 2020, Dream received allegations of inappropriate conduct with minors. The allegations affected Dream's career, but he was not proven guilty of those allegations. After the 'Speaking Out' moment, Dream returned to NXT where he lost to Kushida at TakeOver 31.

By the end of the year, he had lost a singles match against Adam Cole on weekly television before being written off. Five months later, he was released from the company. A few days ago, he was arrested for the second time in the same week, once for tresspassing and again for possession of illegal drugs.

