Vince McMahon allegedly believes "bad advice" caused him to step down as WWE Chairman and CEO - Reports

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon was under investigation after several allegations indicated that McMahon had abused his power in the company. It was recently revealed that McMahon reportedly believes he received bad advice regarding the decision to leave the company.

Earlier this year, the WWE Board of Directors launched an investigation against the former CEO and found several allegations against McMahon. During the time of the inquiry, he retired from the company and left with most of the old regime, which was replaced by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan.

It was recently revealed that Vince McMahon reportedly told people around him that he would be back with the company soon. It also states that he felt he received bad advice when it came to stepping down from his position and leaving the company. Check it out:

"WSJ: McMahon also has told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, according to the people familiar with his comments. He has said that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down."

The report also states a previously unknown sexual assault committed by the former CEO, including the first case of Rita Chatterton, who demanded around $11.75 million in the settlement.

