Vince McMahon allegedly directly responsible for Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on RAW – Reports

Sasha Banks and Naomi shocked the wrestling world when they walked out of RAW despite being advertised for the main event. The two held the women's tag team championships, which they apparently relinquished before leaving. They said they wanted a change in creative plans, which Vince McMahon did not agree to, leading to the walkout.

As per reports, the original plan was for the two to be part of a six-pack challenge to determine who'd face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Rumors suggested that Naomi was set to win. The plan was for Naomi to face Belair and Banks to face Ronda Rousey. They both were to lose to the reigning women's champions at Hell in a Cell.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Banks and Naomi wanted to defend the women's tag team titles at Hell in a Cell instead of facing other champions in singles matches. Vince McMahon rejected the idea:

"Vince McMahon turned down the idea and insisted they do things his way. They packed their bags during the show, handed the tag title belts to John Laurinaitis, and left the building."

Vince McMahon was 'insistent' on not changing plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi

Dave Meltzer said that while the official statement mentioned Banks' meeting with McMahon to change plans went well, and the producers ruined everything, that isn't entirely true. The WWE Chairman never intended to change his original booking plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi:

"In reality, McMahon was the one insistent on not changing the plans for the PPV, told others, who informed them, and they thought the producers had reneged on an agreement. McMahon always operates with the idea on the day of the show to get the planned and advertised match in the ring, unless he himself wants to change it."

Meltzer further said there's a major difference in WWE changing advertised plans because McMahon changed his mind compared to having to alter plans because someone walked out.

