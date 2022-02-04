Vince McMahon could book WWE title change at Elimination Chamber; next possible champion revealed - Reports 

Brock Lesnar has been confirmed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, and WWE is expected to pull out all the stops for the match.

Brock Lesnar was added to the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, possibly allowing him to regain the title he dropped to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that people within the creative team expect Vince McMahon to go for a title vs. title stipulation for the Show of Shows.

It was noted that both Lesnar and Heyman were pushing backstage for a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38.

"At this point, the feeling on creative is that Vince will make the call to go with title vs. title, hence putting Lesnar in the chamber. There were those internally including Heyman and Lesnar pushing for it," reported Dave Meltzer.

The company reportedly has several "twists and turns" planned heading into WrestleMania, with the central focus being on the world titles. The general backstage feeling is that Vince McMahon will eventually favor having both belts up for grabs in the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns rematch.

The recent creative changes have also affected the original WWE Championship bout planned for WrestleMania, as revealed by Meltzer:

"The only thing we were told is that at press time the course to WrestleMania is once again set regarding both titles and there are a severalwists and turns to come. It'll all play out at Elimination Chamber most likely. The feeling internally was Vince was leaning in the direction of title vs. title, which would mean the originally planned WWE title match, whatever it would have been, is now off," added Meltzer.

Will Brock Lesnar become WWE Champion once again at Elimination Chamber?

Bobby Lashley will defend his newly-won championship against Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory at the upcoming Saudi Arabia edition of the Elimination Chamber.

The explosive contest could potentially feature many swerves as disqualifications don't count, and it might give the creative team several possibilities to explore.

The WrestleMania 38 showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is considered important internally as management wants it to be the biggest possible match on the card.

