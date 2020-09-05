Vince McMahon denied Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio the chance to use their original idea for WWE SummerSlam

Two weeks ago at WWE SummerSlam, the WWE Universe saw Dominik Mysterio make his WWE debut against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. To even the odds, Rey Mysterio came out to support his son while Murphy sided with The Monday Night Messiah. Dominik Mysterio had a great debut for Vince McMahon's company and has nothing to be ashamed about even though he lost the match against Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio's original plans that Vince McMahon said no to

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Rey in Spanish meant King and that Rey Mysterio wanted Dominik Mysterio to wrestle under a mask as Principe (Prince in Spanish) Mysterio.

Earlier, it was reported that back in 2018, Rey Mysterio had trademarked the name Principe Mysterio for his son Dominik Mysterio. So Mysterio had the plan in place for quite a long time in his head. On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer also stated that the reason why Rey Mysterio's plans didn't come to fruition was Vince McMahon decided to go another way with Dominik Mysterio's debut.

The word backstage is that Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are hopeful of Vince McMahon approving the initial idea some time down the line. In an interview, Rey Mysterio said that they would transition into the mask for Dominik Mysterio when the time is right, and they have the right story to tell. Dominik Mysterio has also been vocal about wanting to wear a mask when he wrestles.

Even when Rey Mysterio was in conversation with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, he spoke about Dominik Mysterio's future and the plan for him wearing a mask.

On the night after WWE SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio tagged Rey Mysterio for the first time to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy. That match ended in no contest when RETRIBUTION interfered. Rey and Dominik got their hands on The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple at WWE Payback, where the father-son team prevailed.

