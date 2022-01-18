Vince McMahon has given up on pushing popular WWE RAW star - Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly given up on pushing Finn Balor as a top star on RAW. The Prince's loss to Austin Theory on Monday night was the former champion's latest setback in what has been an unsuccessful run on the red brand.

WrestlingNews.co has reported that Balor's role is to get younger stars over, and there are no long-term plans for him. Likewise, the report also implies that McMahon doesn't view The Prince as a main-eventer.

“Yea, Finn was moved into the spot that Jeff Hardy had," claimed WrestlingNews.co's source. "He’s just there now to help get over the younger guys. There was a pitch to make him heel but that was weeks ago and I haven’t heard much about it since then. Vince never saw Finn as more than just a mid card guy."

This report may come as a major disappointment to fans of Finn Balor, who seemed to have a WWE rebirth after his successful run in NXT from 2019 to 2021. But upon his return to the main roster, he quickly lost two Universal Championship matches to Roman Reigns.

Balor then lost in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament to Xavier Woods at Crown Jewel and moved to RAW in the WWE Draft. Since then, he has barely garnered any momentum on the red brand, where he's seemingly locked into the mid-card.

Vince McMahon has high hopes for Austin Theory on WWE RAW

In the same report, WrestlingNews.co mentioned Vince McMahon is very high on Austin Theory and feels he will reach the main-event scene within the next year. The 24-year-old will reportedly get time to shine in the upcoming Royal Rumble match, where he is set to "be in the final four or five at the end of the match."

McMahon is currently Theory's on-screen mentor, and the two have been appearing in weekly backstage segments recently. This trend shows that the WWE Chairman is clearly invested in the former NXT Superstar.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon reportedly giving up on Finn Balor as a top guy? Sound off in the comments below.

