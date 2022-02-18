Vince McMahon got furious with 6-time WWE Champion for teasing match with Brock Lesnar without permission - Reports

Vince McMahon is a man who likes to put on marquee matches in the company but doesn't like when superstars start self-booking. One such incident happened when Steve Austin cut a promo for a match with Brock Lesnar even though the match wouldn't have happened.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match in WWE took place at WrestleMania XIX. He was booked to face Brock Lesnar soon after, but The Rattlesnake did not want to have a match with Lesnar at that time. He chose to retire from WWE instead.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that there had been instances in the past where Austin has hinted at a return to the ring but did not deliver. One such episode happened when he cut a promo on Brock Lesnar without Vince McMahon's permission.

''He had flirted with the idea of wrestling for Hustle in Japan but no deal was ever finalized and Austin basically felt that if he was going to wrestle again, it should be with WWE. There was talk in the past of Austin wrestling against C.M. Punk, but it never happened. Austin did a great promo once for a match with Brock Lesnar, who he also never wrestled, but Vince McMahon was furious at him for doing so and teasing and making people want a match that the company couldn’t deliver,'' said Meltzer

Stone Cold has never faced Brock Lesnar in Vince McMahon's company

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar noted how he has faced legends like The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in WWE but never squared off against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The closest the two men came was when Austin served as the special guest referee for Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20. The Rattlenake would end up stunning both Goldberg and Lesnar after the match.

An impromptu brawl between the two mega-stars on Smackdown in 2004 also gave fans a glimpse of what could have been an epic clash of titans.

