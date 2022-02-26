Vince McMahon in-ring return set for WrestleMania 38; possible opponent revealed - Reports

Vince McMahon is expected to get involved in a program with Pat McAfee heading into WrestleMania 38.

The WWE Chairman is set to appear on The Pat McAfee Show next Thursday. The huge announcement was recently made on Twitter.

Now, John Pollock of Post Wrestling is reporting that McMahon will be involved in a major program at WrestleMania this year. Sources close to Post Wrestling told the outlet that an official match between McMahon and McAfee is "most likely" going to happen at the mega event.

"POST Wrestling can confirm that Vince McMahon is expected to launch a program with Pat McAfee, which will include WrestleMania 38. Multiple sources informed us that McAfee was set for something on the show involving McMahon. When speaking with a source with knowledge of the situation and whether it will be billed as an official match on the WrestleMania card, we were told “most likely.” the report said.

Vince McMahon hasn't wrestled a match in almost a decade

McMahon is currently 76-years-old, and the last time he competed in a WWE ring was way back in October 2012. He took on current AEW star CM Punk on the October 8, 2012, edition of RAW, and the match ended in a "No Contest."

The WWE Chairman wrestled his first WWE match on the April 13, 1998 episode of RAW, against then-megastar Stone Cold Steve Austin. Interestingly, that match ended in a draw as well.

McMahon is dubbed by many as the greatest heel in professional wrestling history. His heated rivalry with Austin during Monday Night War was instrumental in helping WWE put WCW down. The latter eventually lost the war and was bought out by McMahon in March 2001. A few days later, Austin and McMahon joined forces in the final iconic visual of WrestleMania X7.

Reports of Vince McMahon possibly wrestling at this year's WrestleMania have taken the WWE Universe by storm as fans are worried about his health. He has made it a point to keep himself fit at his age, but entering the squared circle is an entirely different ballgame. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.

What do you think about this rumor? Is it wise on Vince McMahon's part to wrestle a match at his age? Are you looking forward to it? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Angana Roy