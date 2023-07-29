Vince McMahon had major surgery ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023 - Reports

Vince McMahon might not be the head of WWE's creative department, but McMahon still gives his input. According to a new report, McMahon recently had spinal surgery and is recovering from it ahead of SummerSlam.

Last year, Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped back from his position as the CEO and Creative Head after seemingly retiring from WWE. Earlier this year, he returned to the company and signed a deal with Endeavor to merge the companies.

According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, McMahon recently had a spinal surgery that lasted about five hours in the past week. The report states that the Executive Chairman's surgery was intensive and that he is now recovering from it. Check it out:

"Vince McMahon had major spinal surgery last week. We're told he's now recovering. The surgery lasted about five hours and was a pretty intensive one."

Vince McMahon's opinion of top WWE SmackDown star has reportedly changed

Last year, LA Knight appeared on the main roster after WrestleMania 38 as Max Dupri and created the Maximum Male Models. However, the old regime wasn't a fan of the star, wanted him to become a manager on the main roster, and changed his name.

However, the fate of Max Durpi changed once Triple H became the creative head of the company. Later, LA Knight emerged on the main roster and had a lengthy feud with Bray Wyatt before organically getting over with the crowd and becoming a face.

According to a report from PWTorch, Vince McMahon's opinion of LA Knight changed once he got over on his own. McMahon is now a fan of The Megastar on WWE SmackDown.

However, Knight still has gold to win on the main roster. After failing to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match and qualifying for the United States Championship invitational, it will be interesting to see what LA Knight does next on WWE SmackDown.

