Vince McMahon could make $2.5 billion from WWE sale; how much would Triple H and Stephanie McMahon make? - Reports 

A new report from Dave Meltzer has revealed how much money Vince McMahon and other higher-ups would earn if WWE is sold.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement in mid-2022 amidst an investigation into the hush-money scandal. He made his WWE return last month and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board.

With Mr. McMahon's return, his daughter Stephanie stepped down as co-CEO. Triple H is still working as the Chief Content Officer for WWE, though. Reports have stated that McMahon is back to oversee a potential WWE sale. As per the latest report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here's how much money Vince and others would earn if a sale eventually goes through:

Vince McMahon: $2,552,969,558

Stephanie McMahon: $170,842,415

Linda McMahon: $50,320,030

Kevin Dunn: $24,205,410

Nick Khan: $13,837,200

Frank Riddick: $10,931,948

Paul Levesque: $8,323,822

Vince McMahon is allegedly happy with WWE's current standing

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast and opened up in detail about how McMahon views WWE at present. Here's what he said:

"I think Vince is really happy with where the company is at, certainly that is what he has conveyed to me… What he said to me, and I've certainly experienced is, 'Okay, I'm 77 now. I want to explore our strategic alternatives. Is there a sale out there? Is there a merger out there? What would make sense most for the company?'" [H/T Bleacher Report]

After buying the company from his father, Mr. McMahon spent decades turning WWE into a global media conglomerate and eventually succeeded in doing so. WWE is one of the most recognized brands on the planet today. If a sale does end up happening, it would certainly be interesting to see if WWE undergoes major changes in regard to its weekly product.

