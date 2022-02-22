Vince McMahon set to make several changes to current WWE setup following WrestleMania - Reports

It sounds like Vince McMahon will be making changes to the WWE Live Event setup following WrestleMania 38.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Vince McMahon was eager to make changes to the WWE Live Event formula as a way to increase overall attendance at these shows. It appears that some of these changes will go into effect this year following the biggest premium event of the year.

On top of the return of Saturday Night's Main Event to the schedule following WrestleMania, the company has filed to trademark 'WWE Sunday Stunner' for other upcoming events as well.

The following is from the USPTO regarding the recent WWE trademark:

WWE SUNDAY STUNNER™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime Sunday Stunner, eh? Feels like WWE is trying to tell us something... Sunday Stunner, eh? Feels like WWE is trying to tell us something... 😅 https://t.co/IiertjT4Dj

The card for WrestleMania 38 is starting to come together

While plenty of changes could still be coming for WWE Live Events in April, they won't go into effect until the company's biggest show of the year concludes.

The following matches have been officially announced for WrestleMania 38:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All match

Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's changes to the upcoming WWE Live Events this year? Are you excited about what has been built for WrestleMania so far? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think changing names of WWE Live Events will help with attendance? Yes No 14 votes so far