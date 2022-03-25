Legendary superstar was never made WWE Champion by Vince McMahon because of Kevin Nash – Reports

Kevin Nash is a WWE Hall of Famer and has held world championships in WWE and WCW. Nash was allegedly close to Vince McMahon when he was in WWE. McMahon chose to make Nash the WWE Champion instead of Scott Hall because of their personal bond and the fact that Nash was bigger in size.

The late Scott Hall has had an illustrious career in WWE and WCW. However, The Bad Guy never won the world championship in either company. One reason could be that he and Nash were a unit, and Nash was the one who got pushed.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said a source close to Hall stated he never had a problem losing matches, and so he never became world champion. He added that Vince's liking for Nash prevented Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) from becoming a WWE Champion:

"With the benefit of hindsight, he felt Razor Ramon could've been WWF Champion, but he felt Vince liked Kevin Nash more and Nash was bigger than he was."

Should Vince McMahon have made Scott Hall a WWE Champion?

Razor Ramon (Hall) won the WWE Intercontinental Championship four times. One of his most iconic bouts was for the IC title when he faced Shawn Michaels in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania X in 1994, which Hall won.

Dave Meltzer's source said that Scott Hall never had any problems with putting people over and wasn't fixed on becoming a world champion:

"Regarding some of the stories, one friend noted the reason Hall never won a national promotion world title was because he never had an issue doing jobs."

The legendary Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022, after suffering three heart attacks. He was 64 years old at the time of his passing.

