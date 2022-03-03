Vince McMahon offered former WWE champion a 15-year contract to prevent him from going elsewhere - Reports

Vince McMahon is known to be very careful when it comes to his talent jumping ship. The Chairman of WWE was so sure about retaining The Undertaker despite him retiring that he offered The Deadman a 15-year contract with the company.

The Undertaker announced his retirement on the show The Last Ride after his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Though the former WWE Champion hinted at retiring multiple times before, it was only after his remarkable cinematic match against The Phenomenal One that he finally hung up his boots

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, McMahon wasn't pleased when The Undertaker started booking himself for appearances outside WWE after his contract had ended. Hence, he offered Taker a contract for 15-years.

''He (The Undertaker) was considered so valuable that when his contract expired a few years ago an,d he started booking his own dates, including a date for a Starrcast convention in conjunction with an AEW PPV show, McMahon immediately made him an offer for an unprecedented 15-year contract even though he was never going to wrestle again,'' said Meltzer

Vince McMahon has always considered The Undertaker an asset

Not only is The Undertaker one of McMahon's longest-serving employees, but the two men share a great bond of friendship behind the scenes. It is believed that The Phenom wanted to retire a long time back, but it was out of respect for Vince McMahon that ke kept returning whenever needed. The Undertaker has now been announced as the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame:

''Mark Calaway, who as The Undertaker is the single most enduring star in the history of the WWWF/WWF/WWE, will be, as expected, the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.''

It will be interesting to see how McMahon utilizes The Undertaker as a non-wrestler in the future.

Edited by Pratik Singh

