Vince McMahon removed major SmackDown segment last week as he felt it looked stupid - Reports

The recent episode of SmackDown was a special throwback edition of the Blue brand.

As we had reported earlier, Pat McAfee filmed several clips dressed up as the commentator avatar of Vince McMahon. The idea was to have a parody skit on the boss himself on SmackDown.

However, the segment got pulled from SmackDown at the last minute and was instead separately uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the segment was cut from the SmackDown episode by Vince McMahon himself.

The WWE chairman reportedly felt that the segment looked stupid and comical in the wrong way. Vince McMahon opined that the parody wasn't of himself but a parody of a parody.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported in the Newsletter regarding the nixed SmackDown segment:

"Also, on the Throwback show, there was a Pat McAfee taped segment where he would pretend to be a young Vince McMahon. It was cut out of the show. We were told the reason McMahon cut it from the show is that McAfee didn't look or sound like a young McMahon, and he thought it looked stupid, comical in the wrong way. He felt that instead of what he was looking for, a parody of himself, he felt it was a parody of a parody." Meltzer stated.

Tonight was gonna be a memorable 1. I was prepared to have no voice for weeks.. Got the Bentley driven DAHN there. Shaved my face 4 the first time in my life.



Ideas got changed immediately after filming this 😂😂



I’m thankful we got the clip.All in all fun night on #SmackDAHN https://t.co/ziKTIkyaSS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 8, 2021

Pat McAfee's new role on SmackDown

Pat McAfee recently joined the commentary team on SmackDown, and the former NFL Punter's early work has been appreciated behind the scenes.

McAfee was excellent in his portrayal of a young Vince McMahon in the nixed parody segment, but the skit sadly didn't make it to WWE television.

Everybody needs to relax https://t.co/QfmDeaJuyb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2021

McAfee put in a lot of effort in perfecting his look for the role, only to realize that WWE had nixed the segment.

"I shaved; it looked terrible. I got makeup on; we shot a bunch of sh*t. I did an entire Vince McMahon thing. Immediately following, literally, as soon as I walked off-screen, Foxy [McAfee Show Video Producer Evan Fox] gets a text from someone that works at WWE [saying] 'hang tight.' I go, 'Oh, Vince is coming?' No, that's not the case. They come out, and everything has been canceled!" McAfee revealed on his radio show. (H/T: Cultaholic)

In case you haven't watched the parody yet, you can check it out in the YouTube video embedded above.