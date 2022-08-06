WWE reportedly removes another link to Vince McMahon following retirement

The times seem to be changing following the surprise retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE.

Following McMahon's retirement as CEO and Chairman, the company looks to be going through several changes to its image and overall feel of the product. One of these changes looks to be freeing itself from the restrictions of Vince as it seems to set itself apart for a new era in its history.

It was previously reported that the backstage area had been clearing mentions of Vince McMahon. Mike Johnson of PWinsider has now reported that the former boss's name has been removed entirely from the internal roster list. McMahon was reportedly listed as one of those talents who hadn't been assigned to either Smackdown, RAW, or NXT but could make an appearance at any show since they were under contract.

As the winds of change seem to be flowing in WWE, it looks as if the new era for the company could be bright with both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H leading the charge.

Becky Lynch claims that now is the opportunity to change things in WWE following Vince McMahon' retirement

Becky Lynch has enjoyed immense success under the helm of Vince McMahon as the CEO and Chairman. The Man has reached new heights with her character and accomplishments and had become a personal favorite of McMahon as well.

The six-time Women's champion recently spoke with Mike Coppinger and weighed in on his retirement. Lynch stated that this is the dawn of a new era for the company but expressed that the situation was quite sad and crazy at the same time.

"It is the dawning of a new era," Becky Lynch said. "For me, it's crazy and sad because everything I've ever known about WWE has always had Vince in charge, and we wouldn't have WWE the way it is if it wasn't for Vince. He's somebody who believed in me and allowed me to do everything that I've done."

Lynch further stated that it's time to make the most out of the opportunity and is optimistic about Triple H leading the talent.

"We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren't so great that we didn't love. I think everybody's very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal.”

We'll have to wait and see what further changes arrive as the talent and the people in charge look to fill the shoes of Vince McMahon.

