Vince McMahon reportedly doesn’t force WWE Superstars to sign non-disclosure agreements

Vince McMahon isn't as big on NDAs as you'd think he would be.

A non-disclosure agreement is a popular document used in all forms of sports and entertainment, allowing the company to sue the signee for damages if they reveal private information. While you would think this would be utilized backstage to prevent leaks and talent speaking out, that doesn't appear to be the case.

In a recent Q&A session on PWInsider, Mike Johnson stated that top executives within WWE have to sign NDAs. However, the same doesn't apply to the superstars of the RAW and SmackDown roster. Johnson said while talents are advised not to speak out against the company when they are released, there's nothing on paper WWE can do about it if the talent wishes to do so.

"I know the top execs have NDAs but I don’t believe talents do officially," Mike Johnson said. "They are all advised not to speak out against the company when they are released, but once they are free, they can do whatever they want."

Would backstage leaks stop if Vince McMahon forced talents to sign NDAs?

Wrestling news is something that the WWE Universe expects on a daily basis to keep their interest peaked.

But if NDAs were handed out to the WWE Superstars, would this change?

One would guess that no matter what measures Vince McMahon would take to prevent leaks from his company getting out, there would always be someone willing to get the information to the public.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon not forcing his WWE Superstars to sign NDAs? Do you think it's something he might look into doing in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

