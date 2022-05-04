Vince McMahon could reportedly end Mustafa Ali's push on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali's push on WWE Monday Night RAW could come to an end very soon. After a months-long hiatus, the star recently returned to the promotion's weekly programming.

In January this year, Ali requested his release from WWE, but the higher-ups turned it down. Two weeks ago on RAW, he made his first televised appearance since October 2021. He's currently involved in an angle with The Miz, Theory, and Ciampa.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon could change his mind about the former RETRIBUTION leader's push due to the tepid crowd reaction he has gotten so far.

Meltzer discussed Ali's recent match against The Miz and Theory on RAW, stating that it's not a good sign that he's already losing so soon after returning to TV.

"The fact that the crowd wasn’t that with him, if Vince was predisposed in his mind to think this isn’t going to work, that lack of crowd reaction would very much tell him that this isn’t working. So, it’s not a good thing for Ali. If Vince thinks he’s got this great idea and thinks this thing’s going to work, obviously he’ll ignore the crowd reaction. Gotta finish up our story, and by the end of the story, he’ll be over. A lot of times, you don’t have that mentality. The mentality is, ‘You’ve got your three weeks, get over,’ and when you don’t, there you are.” (H/T Ringside News)

Could we see a new feud between Mustafa Ali and Ciampa?

On last week's episode of RAW, Ciampa attacked Ali from behind after the latter defeated The Miz in his first match back. This week, he lost to The A-Lister and US Champion Theory in a handicap match for a shot at the title.

Mustafa Ali was attacked by Ciampa once again after the match. The back-to-back attacks could mean WWE has plans for the two stars to start a new feud on RAW. Considering their in-ring talent, their rivalry could be fascinating to watch.

Would you like to see Ali vs. Ciampa on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Angana Roy