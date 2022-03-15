Vince McMahon reportedly heavily involved in recent SmackDown segment

Vince McMahon's fingerprints were all over WWE SmackDown on Friday night.

While WWE RAW is known for enduring multiple rounds of rewrites, it appears that SmackDown got that treatment last week instead.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, several segments on Friday's show got "shifted and changed" throughout the day due to Mr. McMahon being "very hands-on" with the show.

The closing segment between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair generated a lot of criticism online for not meeting the standard that their previous backstage brawl achieved during the build to WrestleMania 35.

This segment was heavily produced by McMahon, and it was even pre-taped and inserted into the closing moments of the show.

Given the way the brawl aired on SmackDown, it's fair to assume the WWE Chairman was happy with how it turned out. This segment was the latest chapter in the heated feud between Rousey and Flair. The clash between the two women will headline WrestleMania Saturday on April 2.

Vince McMahon will seemingly not be wrestling at WrestleMania 38

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Vince McMahon would be returning to the ring at 76 years old to have a match against SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee. The report surprised many fans, given McMahon's age.

Since then, McMahon has seemingly changed his mind about performing at the show; Austin Theory will be in that spot against McAfee instead. While many still expect that Mr. McMahon will somewhat be involved with the match between McAfee and Theory, the WWE Chairman isn't currently being advertised for it.

McMahon has been appearing with Theory on WWE RAW since November, and the latter's match with McAfee is a continuation of this storyline.

Edited by Colin Tessier

