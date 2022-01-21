Vince McMahon reportedly has huge plans for WWE Superstar at The Royal Rumble

Vince McMahon is reportedly ready to give Austin Theory a big push in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match.

In recent months the Chairman has spent a significant amount of time on TV with Theory. Their on-screen antics began the night after Survivor Series when the RAW Superstar admitted to stealing Cleopatra's egg.

According to Wrestlingnews.co who spoke with one of their WWE sources, McMahon doesn't see anything more than the midcard for Finn Balor. However, he sees Austin Theory becoming a main event player within the following year.

Theory's push will reportedly begin at The Royal Rumble, where he will "get time to shine" in the matchup and be one of the final four or five men in the match at the end.

Is Vince McMahon getting Austin Theory over?

Vince McMahon returned to WWE programming at the 2021 Survivor Series event. This resulted in a storyline in which the young WWE Superstar stole McMahon's egg from The Rock's movie Red Notice.

Since then, Mr. McMahon and Austin Theory have been featured together in several backstage segments on WWE RAW. The Chairman has taken Theory under his wing.

While it's unknown if this storyline is getting Theory over with the WWE Universe, it has brought Mr. McMahon back to television as a regularly occurring character. This is something that hasn't been seen in a number of years.

The conclusive way in which Austin Theory handled Finn Balor on WWE RAW means the storyline between the pair has most likely come to an end. If McMahon wants to continue to push Theory following the Royal Rumble, he's going to have to find a new top star for Theory to work with to help elevate him up the card.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory's upcoming push? Do you think McMahon is still a good judge of main event talent in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

