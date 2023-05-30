Vince McMahon is reportedly making an interesting move to make WWE Superstars less frustrated with him

There have been questions for months about what Vince McMahon's role in a creative capacity is. Despite WWE's reassurances to talent, a new report has emerged about how he has taken a bit of control and what he is doing to make superstars and staff less frustrated with him.

A new report from Fightful Select stated that Vince McMahon is still making changes to creative, but the difference between now and then is that he is doing it remotely. You might remember the disastrous RAW after WrestleMania 39 – considered one of the worst post-WrestleMania shows in years. A lot of that reportedly had to do with Vince McMahon being backstage and directly involved in changes.

According to the report, many are still "on guard" about the possibility of McMahon simply storming back to take full creative control again. However, the belief is that McMahon himself has realized the chaos he caused and has opted to work remotely as a result.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Several talent have been told Vince McMahon has been making regular changes to WWE shows remotely, which they much prefer to him being backstage.

The report also stated that morale backstage was at an all-time high following the recent European tour - a big change from January 2022, when morale was reportedly at a low.

Does the report contradict Vince McMahon's "in the weeds" comment?

Michael Phillips @MikeSwoggle Scott Wapner, CNBC - "Vince, do you plan to be as involved as you have in the past, on the creative side?"

Vince McMahon - "Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, which I always loved to get in the weeds in the past, no, can't do that."

Vince may not be controlling things from behind the curtain like he once did, but he may be more involved than he has stated previously.

After Endeavor purchased WWE, CNBC interviewed both Ari Emanuel and McMahon. When Vince was asked about whether he plans to be as involved as he used to be from a creative standpoint, he simply stated that he will be involved in higher-level decisions, but not "in the weeds" like he used to.

It seems like fans simply want to hear that Triple H is in charge of creative, as WWE has reached new heights under The Game. It isn't a surprise that the company has been regularly selling out live shows, weekly television, and premium live events.

