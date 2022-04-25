Vince McMahon reportedly planning several more character changes in WWE

It appears Vince McMahon isn't happy with the alignment of several characters in WWE right now.

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, the WWE Universe can expect to see turns for several stars in the coming weeks as Mr. McMahon now believes that many WWE Superstars are currently "miscast."

We saw the first of these turns Friday night on SmackDown as Xia Li turned from face to heel with little explanation. Li's last appearance on SmackDown was on February 25, when she defeated Natalya.

Vince McMahon's changes began with Xia Li on SmackDown Friday night

There was a lot of pomp and circumstance for Xia Li's arrival on SmackDown following the 2021 WWE Draft in October.

Li's arrival was hyped up with numerous vignettes done in a comic book-CGI fashion. The vignettes painted her as if she was going to be a huge babyface on the women's roster.

For all the hype upon her arrival, Li was barely used after her debut. In fact, her match against Natalya in February was the only bout she's had on SmackDown since being called up to the main roster.

This appears to be another case of Vince McMahon simply changing his mind on the direction of WWE's characters. Li will seemingly be the first of many turns over the next several weeks as McMahon will look to inject more of his vision into the current WWE product across both RAW and SmackDown.

What other WWE Superstars will see a shift at this time is currently unknown, but fans should look for it to continue for the foreseeable future until Mr. McMahon is happy with how his roster is positioned.

What do you think about Vince McMahon's latest decision? Who would you like to see make a move from heel to face or face to heel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. What do you prefer Xia Li as? Face Heel 11 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell