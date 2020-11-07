Last month, WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 saw one of the biggest betrayals of the year as Heavy Machinery member Tucker turned on his partner Otis during his match. As a result, The Miz took advantage of the distraction and defeated Otis to become the new Money in the Bank winner.

While it looked like WWE could push Tucker as a mid-card heel on RAW, nothing as such happened. Tucker appeared on RAW with a new, not-so-impressive, look and got squashed by Ricochet quickly in their match.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon has no plans to push Tucker and the entire angle was booked just to get the Money in the Bank briefcase off Otis.

He was treated like the jobber of jobbers so he’s deader faster after the Otis split up than was hinted to me. The angle was shot to get the briefcase off Otis with no plans of building an Otis vs. Tucker feud, and was just a way out and dropped.

Tucker and Otis - Heavy Machinery

Tucker joined the company in 2013 and was assigned to the WWE Performance Center. After appearing as a singles competitor on NXT, Tucker formed a team with Otis in 2016, Heavy Machinery. Otis and Tucker made their main roster debut on an episode of Monday Night RAW in January 2019.

While the two never managed to get their hands on the Tag Team Championships of either RAW or SmackDown, they were involved in many entertaining segments. The storyline romance angle between Otis and Mandy Rose was a huge hit and Tucker played his part perfectly in that.

With Tucker betraying Otis, the expectations were for them to feud against each other. But the two are on different brands and it looks unlikely that they'll clash against each other anytime soon.