Vince McMahon reportedly pushed for the return of former Tag Team Champions ahead of retirement

It appears that Vince McMahon was having second thoughts about releasing a popular tag team.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were released from their WWE contracts back in April 2020 and have gone on to find great success outside the walls of Vince McMahon's company.

However, it appears the former CEO realized his mistake and made an effort to bring The Good Brothers back into the fold prior to his resignation earlier this year.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there have been overtures from WWE earlier this summer with the hopes of bringing Gallows and Anderson back in the fold. But the talks reportedly fizzled out due to The Good Brothers' high asking price for a return to the company.

After being released in 2020, you can't blame them for wanting a lot of money in order to return. That's not to say that things couldn't change with the recent shift in WWE management.

However, it's clear that there would be things to work out between The Good Brothers and Paul Heyman before they agreed to return to the company.

What are The Good Brothers' plans after talks with WWE and Vince McMahon fizzled out?

With the talks fizzling out between The Good Brothers and WWE, what are their plans for the future?

It doesn't seem to be IMPACT Wrestling, as it has been reported that they worked on their final set of tapings for the company this weekend and are no longer under contract with them going forward.

While it's certainly possible that we'll see Gallows and Anderson return to All Elite Wrestling, they have committed to working with New Japan Pro Wrestling through next year's Wrestle Kingdom event. So that will obviously keep them busy for the rest of 2022.

What do you make of this news? Would you have liked to see Gallows and Anderson return to WWE once again? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 on-screen romances of Vince McMahon | Sable Lesnar, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus.

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Good Brothers return to WWE? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi