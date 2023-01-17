Vince McMahon reportedly being sued in an attempt to block him from selling WWE 

After recently returning to WWE as he looks to sell the company, Vince McMahon has reportedly been sued by the Police and Fire Retirement System of Detroit.

Since July 2022, Vince was retired. However, the 77-year-old recently returned as the chief executive of the company's board as he aims to make his business private and sell the WWE.

However, according to a recent report from Sportico, external forces are aiming to block McMahon by suing him as they feel that the manner in which he is aiming to sell the company is unjust. Below is a quote from the Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System:

The complaint argues that McMahon has breached fiduciary duties as controlling stockholder by trying to “impose his personal will on WWE and its [board] by purporting to adopt a package of invalid and inequitable bylaw amendments that would hamstring the Board from making critical business decisions.” H/T Sportico

Following his return, Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie announced that she would be resigning from her position as CEO as she looks to spend more time with her family at home.

What are Triple H and Stephanie's thoughts on Vince McMahon selling WWE

Although Stephanie's reasons for leaving the company have not yet been confirmed, many believe it was due to the fact that her father is looking to sell the company.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an insight into how both Stephanie and Triple H are feeling regarding the potential sale of WWE:

"They were not like saying we have to sell. It's Vince who pretty much made that call because of the timing, and maybe, again, he's farther along the Saudi deal, which is maybe where those rumors came from. And knew the timing and everything like that because he jumped in for the sale. Anyways, it's not like they are opposed to a sale. It's not like they champion the sale, either. They were, either way [about it]". [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Whilst Stephanie chose to leave, her husband Triple H is still in charge as the head of WWE creative for the time being, as he occupies the role of Chief Content Officer.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon potentially wanting to sell WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes