"The loudest and angriest they had ever seen Vince McMahon" backstage at WWE RAW - Reports 

Last night's episode of WWE RAW surprisingly kicked off with Damian Priest, which led to a confrontation between Priest, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and RK-Bro.

The week before, WWE had announced that Sheamus would be facing Bobby Lashley and Damian Priest would take on Drew McIntyre, but these matches were scrapped at the last minute. The Miz vs. John Morrison was also scrapped after being announced the week before after a breakdown in their partnership.

It was obvious that there were a lot of changes backstage at RAW, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that the script for the show was actually torn up on several occasions.

Vince always gets temperamental around his birthday pic.twitter.com/iYAJJTi7LR — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) August 31, 2021

The report goes on to note that the WWE Chairman then asked for some new ideas before rejecting all of them and coming up with a new plan for the show ahead of the broadcast.

There was reportedly no direction for the show until 6PM EST and it was noted that this was the loudest and angriest that they had ever seen Vince McMahon.

WWE is under a lot of pressure at present

Monday Night RAW is definitely feeling the pressure as of late since Becky Lynch and Brock Lensar made their return on SmackDown. Couple this with the fact that AEW has signed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan is set to make his debut for the company in the near future.

It appears that the WWE Chairman is definitely feeling the pressure at present and believed that last night's show wasn't up to the standard that he wants to achieve.

Whilst there were several matches already announced for the show, nothing has been announced for Extreme Rules next month as of yet, which means that WWE are in a position where they can switch and change their ideas.

