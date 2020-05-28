Vince McMahon reportedly unhappy with important information getting leaked, WWE to conduct internal inquiry

Vince McMahon.

WWE decided to have its NXT talents appear as audience members on the most recent episode of RAW and the fact that there was a crowd making some much-needed noise did improve the overall quality of the show. However, the news of NXT talents being used in the crowd was leaked before the show went on the air and WWE officials were reportedly not happy with the information getting out.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that WWE has been very careful to avoid any spoilers being leaked to the media ever since they decided to film content at the Performance Center.

WWE has, thus far, been fairly successful in plugging the loopholes backstage but somehow, the report of a returning live crowd was out in the open before the show was aired.

Tom told host Korey Gunz that Vince McMahon was reportedly not at all happy with the leak and there could be backstage inquiries to ascertain the talent who could be responsible for the leak.

A few people are reportedly under pressure backstage after the information was leaked out to the wrestling media and Tom noted that the WWE will actively look to find out who was behind it.

Will WWE continue to use NXT stars as audience members?

When it came to the future of NXT talents being in the crowd, Tom said that the NXT stars have been told they would be needed in the future, which means that they will continue to appear on RAW and SmackDown.

It, however, also depends on the reactions of the fans and a decision will be taken based on the feedback.

Tom revealed the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

For the moment, NXT stars have been told you would be needed going forward on these times. So, for now, business is usual is NXT talent in the crowd. If it's a positive response they get, they will continue to do it but there was one negative to it.

The WWE really didn't want information getting out there that there would be a crowd. Information of RAW and SmackDown tapings have not been getting out since they have moved to the Performance Center. Nobody has been told this is happening, nobody has been told that's happening, and we haven't had spoilers or anything like that getting through. WWE were very happy about that but this week a lot of information got out and Vince McMahon was apparently not happy at all.

There will be inquires because now they can say for certain someone in that NXT talent is giving information to wrestling media. So the information getting out has put a few people under pressure. What does that mean for the crowds? We'll have to see going forward. I think they will stick with it, NXT talent have been told they would be needed for the future but that said, WWE will look to find out who has been leaking information, if they can't find out, they may end up pulling the crowd.

