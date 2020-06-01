Vince McMahon reportedly wants Kurt Angle re-signed; fears 'losing him' to AEW

Vince McMahon doesn't want to lose released talent to AEW

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.Co, Vince McMahon wants Kurt Angle to re-sign with WWE just over a month after his release in April. The Chairman of WWE reportedly doesn't want Kurt Angle to be signing for any other company, especially a rival like AEW. Paul Davis added that everyone in WWE currently expects Angle to return.

“If they haven’t signed him already then they will make an offer to him soon. Vince doesn’t want to lose him to AEW,” said a WWE source.

The report further stated though Vince McMahon doesn't expect Kurt Angle to wrestle again after his 90-day non-compete clause, he doesn't want the WWE Hall of Famer to appear in a rival promotion. Before his release, Kurt Angle was reportedly happy in his backstage role and is expected to sign a new deal with WWE if the company decides to put the contract on the table.

Kurt Angle returns to WWE after release

Kurt Angle was one of the many Superstars released by WWE as a cost-cutting measure stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, The Olympic Gold medallist made a return to WWE TV recently as a special guest referee for the Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on NXT. The match proved to be Matt Riddle's last at NXT as it was announced by Angle himself on SmackDown that The Original Bro has moved to the Blue brand.

WWE is currently open to having released Superstars back for a few TV appearances during their non-compete clause, with Drake Maverick being the best example. With reports of several furloughed producers returning in the coming weeks, it wouldn't really be surprising to see a few released Superstars putting pen to paper on new contracts in the near future.