Vince McMahon allegedly made a surprising declaration following Royal Rumble debacle with Shane McMahon

Recent reports regarding former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to the Royal Rumble 2022 debacle involving Shane McMahon have now come to the fore.

Shane O'Mac was reportedly let go from WWE as a performer by his father, Vince McMahon, following the 2022 Royal Rumble. During the men's Rumble match, he was said to have been in charge of production and created a scene by allegedly inserting himself in a few key moments, including the number 28 spot.

In an update from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Vince McMahon was heard backstage telling others that his son "would never get another pop in this company as long as I'm around," following their Royal Rumble dispute.

A WWE source told SRS that they believe the statement was stated "in the heat of the moment" but felt that Mr. McMahon's frustration with his son at the time was "extreme, but justified" due to the fact that he reportedly "compromised Brock Lesnar's satisfaction" with the Rumble match that night.

Stephanie and Shane McMahon are reportedly not on great terms

While some fans have speculated that Vince McMahon retiring from WWE would open the door to Shane McMahon's return to the company, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch recently revealed that there is a divide between Shane and recently-appointed Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

"Jerry Jarrett told me the story on record that he was having dinner with the McMahon's and either he or someone at the table said, 'Shane, you know, someday you're going to be running the company like your dad.' And Stephanie was years younger than Shane, established her Alpha attitude. She jumped in and said, 'Uh uh, daddy's little girl is going to be the one running the show someday not Shane.' That rivalry has been there. The divide between those two, I'm told, is still there. And there is no reconciliation or power sibling team expected." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were appointed as the Co-CEOs of the company. Triple H also returned following a cardiac event last year and reprised his role as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. However, there has been no mention of Shane McMahon returning to the promotion.

What do you make of these reports about Shane McMahon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

