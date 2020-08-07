Vince McMahon's backstage perception of Mustafa Ali revealed

According do a recent report by Paul Davis for WrestlingNews.co, Vince McMahon has apparently given up WWE RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali. The latter recently made his return to the television following an extended hiatus.

If the reports are to be believed, Vince McMahon is not exactly in favour of granting a push to Ali on WWE RAW. Despite making a strong return to the red brand, Ali was not booked in a strong light over the last couple of weeks.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that SmackDown's mystery hacker is none other than Ali. However, the Hacker stopped making appearances on the television. Following that, WWE quietly moved Ali to the RAW roster.

After weeks of speculation, Mustafa Ali made his return on WWE RAW as a mystery partner for Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. At this point, it was widely assumed that WWE have decided to scrap the hacker storyline.

The latest backstage reports now suggest that Ali might have become an 'afterthought' on WWE RAW as wrestlers of his size rarely get a push in WWE. This comes as shocking news following Ali's promos in which he boldly claimed to be the future of WWE.

Mustafa Ali and his recent run on WWE RAW

Upon his return to WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali teamed up with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to take MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin aka The Hurt Business. The match ended with Ali pinning MVP, and it was reported that everyone involved in the match wanted him to pick that win.

However, things weren't equally good for Mustafa Ali in the following weeks. Since that win over the Hurt Business, Ali has lost his matches against the likes of Bobby Lashley and Riddick Moss.

Surprisingly, at this point, Moss has been a part of stronger booking as compared to Ali. As for the returning Superstar, he has a tough battle to fight to reach the top of the WWE RAW roster. While Ali may lack the conventional built of a WWE Superstar, he certainly has the potential to enter the mid-card title picture, to say the least.