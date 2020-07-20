Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to the Wyatt Swamp Fight

Last night, on WWE Extreme Rules, the WWE Universe witnessed many firsts in the company. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio squared up in the first-ever Eye For An Eye Match while Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman competed in the first-ever Wyatt Swamp Fight. It was earlier reported that Vince McMahon played no role in the Wyatt Swamp fight and Bray Wyatt was actively involved.

Vince McMahon's reaction to the Wyatt Swamp Fight

The Wyatt Swamp Fight was the main event of WWE Extreme Rules and the only cinematic match of the night. Rumors suggested that the WWE would use CGI during the shoot of the Eye For An Eye Match, but that didn't happen.

The Wyatt Swamp Fight has garnered mixed reactions from WWE fans across the globe. Many fans have called it the worst match of 2020 while others have appreciated Bray Wyatt's creativity by giving the WWE Universe a glimpse into his mind.

Every WWE fan is entitled to his/her opinion, but if you are a WWE Superstar, the only approval you are seeking is that of The Chairman, Vince McMahon. If Vince McMahon is a fan of your work, you will be given more chances to shine, and if he isn't, then you may be asked to go back to the drawing board.

On this week's episode of SK Live, Tom Colohue reported Vince McMahon's reaction to the Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules. According to Colohue's sources, Vince McMahon apparently loved the match.

Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules

The Wyatt Swamp fight main evented WWE Extreme Rules and has been the topic of discussion among WWE fans. The match saw Bray Wyatt capture Braun Strowman and take him down memory lane.

The match also saw what looked like Sister Abigail turning into Alexa Bliss. Bliss reminded Strowman of his "desire" when he was still a mid-card Superstar. At the time, Bliss and Strowman were partners in the Mixed Match Challenge, and WWE hinted at a romantic angle between the two.

The Wyatt Swamp Fight ended when The Fiend appeared and drowned Braun Strowman in the swamp.