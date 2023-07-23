Vince McMahon's honest opinion of LA Knight revealed - Reports

Vince McMahon's current opinion of WWE Superstar LA Knight has reportedly been revealed.

LA Knight's popularity among the WWE Universe is rising with each passing week. The 40-year-old star is getting massive reactions from the live audience and is quite popular on social media as well.

Despite LA Knight's popularity, fans haven't been impressed with how WWE has handled him lately. Many fans believed that Knight was going to win the Money In The Bank Ladder match at the namesake event, but that didn't happen.

As per a new report by Wade Keller of PWTorch, WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has "grown to be a fan of" the former Million Dollar Champion after noticing the rise in his stardom.

Vince McMahon has been involved in WWE creative for a while now

McMahon made a surprise return to WWE earlier this year. Shortly after, it was reported that he was involved in the creative process. The same was confirmed by WWE Superstar Ricochet while speaking with SPORF.

Here's what he said:

“Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done." [H/T SPORF]

If McMahon has really been impressed by LA Knight, a big push could be in store for the veteran star in the near future. Knight isn't getting any younger, and delaying his push would certainly not be a good idea on WWE's part.

It remains to be seen if WWE actually listens to fans' pleas and gives a massive push to the popular star somewhere down the line.

What do you think? Will Vince McMahon give LA Knight a big push very soon? Sound off in the comments below.

