Vince McMahon's latest WWE contract contains set of new rules - Reports

Vince McMahon has reportedly found himself bound by the company's new conflict of interest and code of conduct clause in his WWE contract.

Mr. McMahon has weathered all of his controversies and retirement and went through all this to reclaim control of WWE and, perhaps, benefit most from the recent UFC merger.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a copy of McMahon's latest contract was signed just before the WWE/UFC merger. In the available SEC filings, McMahon has committed to the promotion's "Conflict of Interest and Code of Conduct."

McMahon's continued employment with WWE relies on him adhering to this "Code of Conduct" and the company's "Equal Opportunity and Non-Harassment Policy," according to the report.

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet Vince McMahon on the WWE and UFC merger: “It’s the right time to do the right thing.”

Vince McMahon on the WWE and UFC merger: “It’s the right time to do the right thing.” https://t.co/fXdnGT9fdH

While it has not been explicitly mentioned, the 77-year-old Executive Chairman could face the consequences if he violates either of these policies.

Vince McMahon reportedly ruled out of majority voting control

According to a new report, Vince McMahon's majority voting power in his company shifted after the merger with the UFC.

According to Wrestlenomics, Mr. McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE or any of the new organization's businesses following the WWE-UFC merger. The report also suggested that after the merger is completed, he will own 18.4% of all shares.

Check out the Wrestlenomics analysis below:

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics



We estimate he'll hold about 18% of all shares.



Wrestlenomics Radio is live now:

youtube.com/watch?v=PNzO6k… When WWE merges with UFC, Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE or other entities within the new company.We estimate he'll hold about 18% of all shares.Wrestlenomics Radio is live now: When WWE merges with UFC, Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE or other entities within the new company.We estimate he'll hold about 18% of all shares.📡 Wrestlenomics Radio is live now:youtube.com/watch?v=PNzO6k… https://t.co/uHZI0toxxs

The wrestling world revolves around Vince McMahon, as proven by the current practice of tracking his every move to determine if he'll control the show backstage at WWE RAW or SmackDown each week.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding WWE's merger with Endeavor. It will be fascinating to see if Vince misses any more SmackDown or RAW episodes after skipping the most recent one.

What are your thoughts on the updated code of conduct clause in McMahon's recent WWE contract? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes