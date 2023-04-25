Vince McMahon's major role for the latest episode of RAW revealed despite working from home - Reports

Vince McMahon said that he couldn't "get in the weeds" anymore in terms of WWE creative - meaning that he wasn't going to be his old, micro-managing self, changing every detail in the process. However, a new report has indicated that McMahon was responsible for some changes on the 24th April episode of RAW.

PWInsider reported that Vince McMahon was working from home and was directly involved in some major changes on the show. The report stated that Vince changed how certain matches would lead to a finish and, in some cases, directly changed the finish of such contests.

To add to the report, he was also responsible for the addition of The Street Profits vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander. No word on whether he had anything to do with Triple H's ground-breaking World Heavyweight Title announcement.

However, what was reported was that the 77-year-old was responsible for a number of female talent segments being cut. Fightful reported that Candice LeRae and Piper Niven's segment on the show was cut, and the fact that Tamina was backstage is an indication that she was going to be utilized in some form.

The main women's match saw the trio of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez defeat Damage CTRL.

The PWInsider specifically stated that a "number of segments" for women were cut - something that won't be good for backstage morale.

