Vince McMahon's message to WWE Superstars disclosed following retirement announcement 

In a shocking turn of events, Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce that he's retiring from WWE. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named co-CEOs of the company.

Stephanie will also serve as the Chairwoman of the sports entertainment giant. The news of her father's retirement has sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world, with many performers and veterans sharing their thoughts on the matter.

WWE has issued a statement on Vince McMahon's retirement. An internal memo sent out to the talent from the former WWE Chairman, has now also been disclosed. You can check it out below:

"To all WWE Superstars: as I approach 77 years old (OMG am I really that old?), I feel it’s time for me to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my passion, wisdom, and love of the business with you. No longer will you see the smiling, docile, level-headed, calm presence at Gorilla every week. Your dedication to WWE will ensure that our company will continue to grow and prosper. Our organization is nothing without you. You are WWE’s only natural resource, chosen to perform in front of a global audience. You are all WWE Global Ambassadors. Carry the WWE flag wherever you go. Wave it high and proud. And bust your ass to be all you can be as a persn and as a performer. One other thing — I won’t be with you, but I’ll be watching. Remember to keep your hands up, grab hold, and sell. Btw, SmackDown airs live tonight at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central on FOX. Vince." (H/T Wrestling INC)

Vince McMahon has also left his position as head of creative

The former WWE Champion is responsible for turning the company into the global juggernaut that it is today. He is directly responsible for the success of many stars including The Undertaker, The Rock and Brock Lesnar.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Vince McMahon is retiring from all roles, including head of creative, a WWE spokesperson confirms to me. Vince McMahon is retiring from all roles, including head of creative, a WWE spokesperson confirms to me.

He was the head of the WWE Creative Team for many years, and according to reports, he is also leaving the 'Head of Creative' position. It'll be interesting to see what happens to the company going forward without Vince in charge.

