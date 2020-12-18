Vince McMahon's plans to improve poor WWE ratings reportedly revealed

One of the hottest topics of discussion in the world of professional wrestling right now is the continuous decline in the ratings of WWE's flagship weekly show, Monday Night RAW. Last week's episode of RAW saw record-low ratings with an average of just 1.52 million viewers on the USA Network. A large section of fans and critiques have blamed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for the same, and understandably so.

Another major report last week was about Vince McMahon sending some of the big guys back to the WWE Performance Center for training and improving their skills. The names on the list included former NXT Champion Keith Lee, former Mr. Money in the Bank Otis, Dabba-Kato, Dio Maddin (aka RETRIBUTION's Mace), and Omos.

The inclusion of someone like Keith Lee in this list was met by heavy criticism from the fans and experts who consider him to be one of the better workers on the roster.

Vince McMahon wants more monsters in the ring

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon usually blames smaller guys on top for the poor ratings of WWE. He also added that Vince McMahon wants more monsters in the ring and his current thought process is that there aren't big guys on the roster who can work at the top level.

“Part of it is Vince wants more monsters in the ring, as historically whenever WWE business is bad, Vince blames smaller guys on top, but right now, his thought process is he doesn’t have big guys who can work at that level.”

One of the Superstars rumored to be set for a big push in WWE is Lars Sullivan. Referred to as The Freak, Sullivan returned earlier this year at WWE Draft 2020 and is now part of the roster of Friday Night SmackDown.