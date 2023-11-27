WWE
Vince McMahon's status in the company amidst CM Punk's WWE return - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Nov 27, 2023 07:54 IST
CM Punk and Vince McMahon have not always been fond of one another
CM Punk (left); Vince McMahon (right)

CM Punk's return to WWE has shaken up the wrestling world, but what exactly does Vince McMahon think of it... and what exactly is his role in the company at this stage? A recent report has highlighted information about the same.

Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series at the end of the Men's WarGames match was exactly what the company wanted it to be - unexpected. Even amidst the myriad rumors surrounding the star's return, it appeared that the show was done when the superstar finally returned to the company he had left in 2014.

However, his manner of leaving and public comments on that occasion had always left things sour between himself and WWE. His appearance on Colt Cabana's podcast and his insults at Vince McMahon and the management of WWE meant that no one expected him to be back.

When asked about McMahon's feelings surrounding CM Punk's return at Survivor Series, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had an answer. On the live Q&A on Fightful Select surrounding Survivor Series, he reported that as far as Vince McMahon's status in WWE and his feelings about the Punk return - no one cared what he thought.

It's clear that the former boss is no longer in the same position of power he once was in WWE, and now Triple H and Nick Khan hold far more sway over proceedings.

Edited by Neda Ali
