Vince McMahon scrapped plans to reunite popular WWE stable - Reports

Vince McMahon has often made last-minute changes to WWE products and altered long and short-term storylines. According to a new report, McMahon recently scrapped plans to reunite The Way on Monday Night Raw.

Earlier this year, McMahon returned to his promotion and merged WWE with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. After announcing the deal, McMahon returned to power and started to make some creative changes to RAW and SmackDown. Since then, Mr. McMahon has remotely made several changes to the weekly product.

Lately, McMahon has remotely been making several changes to the product, including adding new names and scrapping plans. According to Fightful, during a Q&A, the company's former Chairman scrapped the plans for The Way to reunite on Monday Night RAW.

"It effectively got Vince’d [The Way's rumored reunion], but with Vince’s situation now [the surgery], I wonder if that will finally come to fruition." [H/T - RSN]

The Way reunited during NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 after Johnny Gargano defeated Grayson Waller at the event. The members of the stable have appeared together on Monday Night RAW, but the faction hasn't officially reunited on the main roster.

Vince McMahon reportedly had a major surgery ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Last year, Vince McMahon stepped down from the position of CEO and left WWE for a while. He put Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan in charge of the company in different areas before seemingly retiring from the promotion.

Earlier this year, McMahon returned to the company and signed a new deal with Endeavor to merge the companies going forward. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the Executive Chairman of WWE recently had a major spinal surgery.

"Vince McMahon had major spinal surgery last week. We're told he's now recovering. The surgery lasted about five hours and was a pretty intensive one," reported Sean Ross Sapp.

Vince McMahon is currently recovering!

It will be interesting to see what changes McMahon will make to weekly television once he returns.

