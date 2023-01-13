Vince McMahon set for major upcoming WWE appearance - Reports

Vince McMahon made headlines at the beginning of the year as he made a shocking return to the company months after he announced his retirement. A new report states that McMahon will be making an appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Earlier this week, Vince McMahon made a shocking return to the company after he was strong-armed and joined the WWE Board of Directors. There are reports that state that McMahon's return is to initiate the sale of the company to a potential customer and take full control of the company.

According to a new report from FightFans via Bodyslam.net, Vince McMahon will be making a return to WWE and will appear at the Royal Rumble premium live event. However, it hasn't been confirmed if he will be present in front of a live audience or if it will be a pre-taped segment.

It will be his first appearance in the company under the new regime that was created after his departure. It is highly unlikely that the 77-year-old veteran will enter the gimmick match.

Do you want to experience the Island of Relevancy like The Tribal Chief? Click to shop for official Roman Reigns merchandise!

Vince McMahon wrestled at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee

Last year, Vince McMahon made several appearances ahead of WrestleMania 38 to promote the show. During the build-up, McMahon was often seen with Austin Theory, who he was mentoring at the time.

On the other hand, Austin Theory feuded with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, and the two faced each other at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Unfortunately, Theory was unable to keep his promise to McMahon as he lost to McAfee. After confronting his protege, McMahon decided to step inside the squared circle and face Pat McAfee.

After a quick beatdown, McMahon won at WrestleMania 38. However, the celebration was cut short when Stone Cold Steve Austin interrupted. The Texas Rattlesnake stunned McMahon, Theory, and McAfee to close the segment.

Do you think McMahon will appear at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes