Potential reason why Vince McMahon was all smiles during the WWE SmackDown tapings

Vince McMahon may have stepped back from his role as WWE Chairman due to some ongoing investigations, but when the 76-year-old appeared on SmackDown this Friday, he didn't seem stressed at all.

The former Chairman spoke about the old WWE adage of "Then, Now, Forever, Together" that is featured at the start of every show. He stressed the "Together" part of the tagline. The veteran then welcomed the fans in attendance before walking out of the ring.

Backstage reports emerging from Ringside News stated that McMahon was all smiles during the show. The McMahon family patriarch wanted everyone to know that he was confident of his chances and hoped to come out of the situation unscathed.

"Vince made sure everyone saw him smile. If you didn’t know what was going on, you’d think he just won the lottery." (h/t Ringside News)

H Jenkins Of Ringside News @HJenkinsWrites



I was also told that, "Vince made sure everyone saw him smile. If you didn't know what was going on, you'd think he just won the lottery." Before rumors start coming out, we were told that this week's #SmackDown ran incredibly well backstage. No script was "ripped up" either.I was also told that, "Vince made sure everyone saw him smile. If you didn't know what was going on, you'd think he just won the lottery." Before rumors start coming out, we were told that this week's #SmackDown ran incredibly well backstage. No script was "ripped up" either.I was also told that, "Vince made sure everyone saw him smile. If you didn't know what was going on, you'd think he just won the lottery."

Bruce Prichard was also not present backstage owing to his shoulder surgery this week. The Executive producer is expected to be out of action for a while and Ed Koskey will be filling up for him in the interim. Another figure missing from the tapings was General Manager of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

Reports suggested that Mr. McMahon and Kevin Dunn were present backstage and it was business as usual, the only exception being that the atmosphere was much less stressful.

Stephanie McMahon has stepped in as the Chairwoman of WWE

After Mr. McMahon voluntarily stepped back from his role as Chairman and CEO, a joint Special Committee of board members appointed Stephanie McMahon as the interim Chairwoman and CEO.

She was previously the Chief Brand Officer for the company and had recently sought some time off from her role to spend more time with her family. Stephanie took to social media to confirm the news and pledged her love for the company and the business.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

Mr. McMahon will continue to fulfill his responsibilities as part of the creative team while the Special Committee investigates the alleged misconduct. It will be interesting to see what new changes are in store for WWE as more facts become clear in the days to come.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far