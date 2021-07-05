Vince McMahon is "super impressed" with WWE RAW Superstar - Reports

One of the major storylines going on WWE RAW right now is that of Eva Marie and her protege Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven. While many in the WWE Universe aren't very impressed with the angle, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly loves it.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, we'll be seeing a lot of Eva Marie and Doudrop as Vince McMahon loves the end goal of the storyline. He added that Vince is "super impressed" with Piper Niven, aka Doudrop.

“We’re going to see a lot of Eva Marie and Doudrop, because Vince apparently loves the end goal,” Johnson stated. “I was told he’s super impressed with Piper Niven so far.”

There are already issues between Eva Marie and Doudrop on RAW as the former turned on Marie during their tag team match against Asuka and Naomi. It is to be seen what the "end goal" is for the two.

Mike Johnson added in his report that Vince McMahon wasn't initially sold on the storyline between Eva Marie and Doudrop.

“The story that was told to me was, ‘he wasn’t sold on the idea, but let’s do it’. Then after that first week, where Piper stood up to her. He loved it, he loved the facial expressions. Obviously, I’m paraphrasing stories I heard from multiple people. There’s going to be a lot more storyline development with these characters in the weeks ahead.” (h/t HeelByNature.com)

Piper Niven's WWE career so far

After making a name for herself in the independent circuit and other promotions, Piper Niven signed with WWE in 2019 and joined NXT UK. Prior to this, she also competed in the first-ever Mae Young Classis tournament in 2017.

During her time in NXT UK, she competed for the NXT UK Women's Championship on multiple occasions but never managed to win the title. In 2019, at WWE World Collide, she represented NXT UK and defeated SmackDown's Zelina Vega.

With reports of Vince McMahon being impressed with her, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for Piper Niven, aka Doudrop, on Monday Night RAW.

