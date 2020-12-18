Vince McMahon 'to shake things up' on RAW to increase ratings; Royal Rumble plans changed?

The week's RAW drew the all-time low viewership and TV ratings in WWE history. As reported earlier via Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the dismal figure was an eye-opener for the WWE management and seen as a wake-up call backstage.

The low numbers have been met with pure shock, and the latest development could see a slew of changes being made to Monday Night RAW.

WrestlingNews.co now reports Vince McMahon is looking for out-of-the-box ideas for the RAW after TLC. Everything written on last week's RAW was created to please Vince McMahon; however, it has been reported that the blame has fallen upon the creative team.

People backstage are reportedly walking on eggshells due to the record-low numbers. There is also talk that a few Royal Rumble plans that were in the discussion phase could be changed or nixed.

It was additionally reported that if the viewership and ratings don't improve, then we could expect to see a few people get fired from the creative department of the WWE.

WrestleVotes was the first to report that the record low viewership had turned heads in the upper echelon of the WWE. The company even asked a group of writers to create lists of who they think are the most underutilized talent on the main roster.

Talking a source just now who said the record low RAW rating news isn’t “sitting well” with those in power. To a point where they expect some reactionary decisions to be made. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 16, 2020

Vince McMahon 'has said good things' about a RAW Superstar

Advertisement

Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Peyton Royce, and Carmella were featured in almost every list. WrestlingNews.co now adds that Vince McMahon 'has said good things about Angel Garza in recent weeks', and he could receive an opportunity to prove his worth in a top spot on RAW.

Recently a group of writers were asked to make a list of underutilized talents they felt could shine if given the proper opportunity. Those lists ranged wide, but nearly ALL of them included: Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Carmella & Peyton Royce. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 15, 2020

WWE introduced RAW Underground and the RETRIBUTION faction earlier this year with the hope of increasing the numbers. However, both angles lost momentum over time, with RAW Underground being scrapped altogether.

The record low figures could significantly impact how WWE books the matches at TLC, and beyond the PPV, the creative team would look to present something unique to help boost the ratings and viewership.

Advertisement

As noted above, WWE could also give a few fresh faces a push, and new angles could also be kickstarted as we approach Royal Rumble.

What do you guys think? What should WWE do to increase the Monday Night RAW viewership?