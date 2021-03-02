Vince McMahon unhappy over WrestleMania plans for two big matches being leaked (Report)

Vince McMahon's creation - WrestleMania - is undoubtedly the biggest event of WWE. This year will be the 37th edition of the grand event, spread over two nights. The show will be headlined by Roman Reigns taking on Edge for the Universal Championship. As per reports, Vince McMahon is very upset that the news of Edge facing Reigns got leaked even before the match was made official.

Another match plan that was leaked was Bad Bunny and Damien Priest teaming up to face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania. The Miz had become WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber but lost the title to Bobby Lashley on RAW this week, making it clear that he will not be involved in the title picture at WrestleMania.

WrestlingNews.co (via CSS) have reported that Vince McMahon was upset at the plans for these two matches being leaked early on. As a result, there is a new edict according to which the creative team will have to check with Vince McMahon or Bruce Prichard before telling the plans to the talent involved.

A source told WrestlingNews.co that Vince McMahon was upset that WrestleMania plans for Edge vs. Roman Reigns and Miz’s tag match against Bad Bunny leaked.

Vince McMahon wanted to keep WrestleMania plans a secret

Although certain matches can be predicted given the build on RAW and SmackDown, it is never good for business if fans already know what the outcome will be.

Since the plans for Edge challenging Roman Reigns had been leaked, it was expected that Edge would not target Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. Similarly, The Miz losing the WWE Championship on RAW became predictable as fans knew that he would be a part of another match at WrestleMania.

Despite these two matches being leaked, the card for WrestleMania 37 is still not known. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is the only other match that seems likely to take place at the show.